Updated May 20, 2020

Wolfe’s Neck Center serves as an open place for all to connect to nature, even through trying times. With the emergence and escalation of COVID-19, our top priority is to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our visitors, staff, and volunteers. As we monitor the spread and potential impact this has on our community, we are diligently aligning our precautionary measures with recommendations by Governor Mills and Maine CDC guidelines. Effective immediately, here are the health and safety measures we are taking for our visitors and employees:

We are limiting access to the Little River Farmhouse and all barns to staff only (access to public is closed). We are cancelling all scheduled public programs including Community & Visitor Programs, field trips and convenings, until May 31 . All staff who are able to work remotely are doing so until further notice. We are requiring all staff who have recently traveled outside of Maine to self-quarantine for 14 days. We are requiring a 14-day quarantine for any staff member who has direct contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19. We are prohibiting all work-related staff travel, international or domestic. We are advising against all non-essential personal travel for staff.



At this challenging and difficult time, a place like Wolfe’s Neck Center can play important role in coping with the anxiety this outbreak may be causing. Exercise and lowering stress levels are key in keeping ourselves healthy. We welcome you to explore our trails and enjoy this beautiful landscape, while ensuring you keep a comfortable physical distance (6 feet or more) from other visitors.

Here’s what you can do to help:

Please refrain from visiting if you are sick or have flu or cold-like symptoms. Please diligently sanitize your hands during your farm visit and wash your hands when you get home. Please stay distant from all barns, animals, and barn fencing. Please keep at least 6 feet (1-2 cow lengths) away from others. Dogs must be leashed at all times.



Updates on our Summer Season

We are working hard to monitor the current situation and adjust our programs and events to keep our staff and visitors safe. With the uncertainty of how it will unfold in the coming months, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our 2020 Farm to Table Series and 2020 Farm Camp season. We look forward when we can reintroduce these core components of Wolfe’s Neck Center next year.

Our campground opens on June 1 for Maine residents. Due to the phased reopening plan put out by governor Janet Mills, new June-August campground reservations are limited to Maine residents only at this time. We are putting several measures in place to protect the health and safety of our visitors, including a limited capacity of reservations per night, more frequent cleanings of bathroom and shower facilities, an online/phone reservation system for kayak and bike rentals, and a touchless check-in process.

We recognize that this is a dynamic situation that evolves every day. We are constantly monitoring the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations and will continue to inform our visitors with updates as they arise.

Thank you for taking care of your health and the health of our community. Together we will get through this crisis, and we can look forward to green pastures, grazing cows, camping adventures, and a wonderful 2020 season on the farm.