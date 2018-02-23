Updated May 20, 2020
Wolfe’s Neck Center serves as an open place for all to connect to nature, even through trying times. With the emergence and escalation of COVID-19, our top priority is to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our visitors, staff, and volunteers. As we monitor the spread and potential impact this has on our community, we are diligently aligning our precautionary measures with recommendations by Governor Mills and Maine CDC guidelines. Effective immediately, here are the health and safety measures we are taking for our visitors and employees:
At this challenging and difficult time, a place like Wolfe’s Neck Center can play important role in coping with the anxiety this outbreak may be causing. Exercise and lowering stress levels are key in keeping ourselves healthy. We welcome you to explore our trails and enjoy this beautiful landscape, while ensuring you keep a comfortable physical distance (6 feet or more) from other visitors.
Here’s what you can do to help:
Updates on our Summer Season
We are working hard to monitor the current situation and adjust our programs and events to keep our staff and visitors safe. With the uncertainty of how it will unfold in the coming months, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our 2020 Farm to Table Series and 2020 Farm Camp season. We look forward when we can reintroduce these core components of Wolfe’s Neck Center next year.
Our campground opens on June 1 for Maine residents. Due to the phased reopening plan put out by governor Janet Mills, new June-August campground reservations are limited to Maine residents only at this time. We are putting several measures in place to protect the health and safety of our visitors, including a limited capacity of reservations per night, more frequent cleanings of bathroom and shower facilities, an online/phone reservation system for kayak and bike rentals, and a touchless check-in process.
We recognize that this is a dynamic situation that evolves every day. We are constantly monitoring the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations and will continue to inform our visitors with updates as they arise.
Thank you for taking care of your health and the health of our community. Together we will get through this crisis, and we can look forward to green pastures, grazing cows, camping adventures, and a wonderful 2020 season on the farm.
Stay connected with us at home! We’ve put together fun tips, activities, and videos for your nature-based remote learning and to see what’s happening at the farm.