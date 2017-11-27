Friday, May 15th at 10am

We’re making our annual “Out Like a Lamb!” event digital this year! Join us on Zoom for a private video with our educator and the newborn lambs. We’ll read a sheep-themed story, meet our newest farm animals, and do a fun sheep craft that you’ll be able to make at home. This event is available to members only (free!), and all members will receive the private link and craft details via email prior to the event. If you are not yet a member, this is a great time of the year to join our community and support Wolfe’s Neck Center.