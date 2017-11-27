COVID-19 Update: Our top priority is to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our visitors and staff. All programs are currently cancelled and barns are closed to visitors. If visiting, please keep your distance from barn fencing and animals, and practice social distancing from others enjoying the open space. Dogs must be leashed at all times.
A sustainable coastal farm for nearly sixty years, Wolfe’s Neck Center is home to an oceanfront campground, leading demonstration farm, and educational resource center for innovative practices in regenerative agriculture.
Find tips, resources, and activities for nature-based remote learning, brought to you by our farmers and educators! There is something for all ages and skill-levels to encourage your next home creative experience and stay engaged with our farm animals. Be sure to share your outdoor adventure photos with us by tagging #wolfesneckcenter.
Friday, May 15th at 10am
We’re making our annual “Out Like a Lamb!” event digital this year! Join us on Zoom for a private video with our educator and the newborn lambs. We’ll read a sheep-themed story, meet our newest farm animals, and do a fun sheep craft that you’ll be able to make at home. This event is available to members only (free!), and all members will receive the private link and craft details via email prior to the event. If you are not yet a member, this is a great time of the year to join our community and support Wolfe’s Neck Center.
The first open source technology ecosystem in the world to address soil health and mitigate climate change.
Give your child a summer to remember with a week (or more!) as part of our Farm Camp. We offer a range of programs for ages 4-15, from our Peapods half-day program, to Farmward Bound with an overnight camp-out, Farm Based Cooking for teens, and more.
It’s time to lock in your prime camping spot for summer and fall. For over 50 years, our award-winning campground has welcomed happy campers from all over the world. Spectacular views of farmland and ocean make you feel far away from it all. We offer spacious, pet-friendly camping along miles of shoreline, and three oceanfront cabins.
A $3 million grant from the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund will allow researchers from Wolfe’s Neck Center for Agriculture and the Environment to collaborate with scientists from Bigelow Laboratory using our herd to study the effect of Maine seaweed in a cow’s diet and its potential for methane emissions reduction.
Read what’s happening at Wolfe’s Neck Center this year through the diverse voices of the staff, farmers, and apprentices that make up this place. You’ll find out about our newest events, endeavors in soil health, and more. With your support, we are transforming our relationship with farming and food for a healthier plant.
Engage in moments of fun and learning with your family through one of our many farm and campground programs led by our educators.
Our Business Partners invest in the future of food and farming by supporting Wolfe’s Neck Center. Their marketing partnership connects them with the tens of thousands of visitors who come to the farm each year.
